FIRST TEAM
Guard Jacob Cooper Green Run HS 11
Guard Landon Hawes Potomac Falls HS 12
Guard Jahme Ested Henrico HS 12
Guard Javon Swinton North Stafford HS 12
Guard Jaylani Darden Norview HS 11
Guard Jamontae Smith Patrick Henry HS 11
Guard Alphonso Billups Varina HS 10
Guard Elijah Kennedy Green HS 11
Player of the Year Jacob Cooper Green Run HS 11
Coach of the Year Kenneth Harris Green Run HS
SECOND TEAM
Guard Jahn Hines Norview HS 12
Guard Lance Johnson Freedom HS 12
Guard Justin Fatherly Nansemond River HS 11
Guard James Wallace Henrico HS 12
Guard Tyler Warren Atlee HS 12
Guard Greg Spurlock Rock Ridge HS 11
Guard Jalen Coker Potomac Falls HS 12
Guard Beau Everett Riverside HS 12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.