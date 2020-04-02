basketball generic.jpg
Buy Now
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

FIRST TEAM

Guard Jacob Cooper Green Run HS 11

Guard Landon Hawes Potomac Falls HS 12

Guard Jahme Ested Henrico HS 12

Guard Javon Swinton North Stafford HS 12

Guard Jaylani Darden Norview HS 11

Guard Jamontae Smith Patrick Henry HS 11

Guard Alphonso Billups Varina HS 10

Guard Elijah Kennedy Green HS 11

Player of the Year Jacob Cooper Green Run HS 11

Coach of the Year Kenneth Harris Green Run HS

SECOND TEAM

Guard Jahn Hines Norview HS 12

Guard Lance Johnson Freedom HS 12

Guard Justin Fatherly Nansemond River HS 11

Guard James Wallace Henrico HS 12

Guard Tyler Warren Atlee HS 12

Guard Greg Spurlock Rock Ridge HS 11

Guard Jalen Coker Potomac Falls HS 12

Guard Beau Everett Riverside HS 12

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.