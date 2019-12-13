FIRST TEAM
Victoria Barrett North Stafford 12
Michelle Urquhart Kempsville 11
Peyton Brunick Cox 12
Maddie Brunick Cox 12
Kelly Ryan Briar Woods 12
Peyton Yamagata Stone Bridge 12
Kaitlyn McNeel Mills Godwin 10
Adalee Lynch Albemarle 12
Libero Jordan Daniel First Colonial 12
Def. Specialist Erin Gray Princess Anne 12
Player of the Year Victoria Barrett North Stafford 12
Coach of the Year Tracey Thompson Cox
SECOND TEAM
Alyssa Vitale Princess Anne 12
Lauren Sanden Riverside 11
JiJi Lykins Princess Anne 10
Haley Adams Freedom 11
Kara Hammock Atlee 11
Annie Inghram First Colonial 12
Maylea Beasley First Colonial 12
Marley Alexander Riverside 12
Libero Chandler Manusky Briar Woods 11
Def. Specialist Nalani McBride Mountain View 10
