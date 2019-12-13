North Stafford victoria barrett.jpg

Victoria Barrett

FIRST TEAM

Victoria Barrett North Stafford 12

Michelle Urquhart Kempsville 11

Peyton Brunick Cox 12

Maddie Brunick Cox 12

Kelly Ryan Briar Woods 12

Peyton Yamagata Stone Bridge 12

Kaitlyn McNeel Mills Godwin 10

Adalee Lynch Albemarle 12

Libero Jordan Daniel First Colonial 12

Def. Specialist Erin Gray Princess Anne 12

Player of the Year Victoria Barrett North Stafford 12

Coach of the Year Tracey Thompson Cox

SECOND TEAM 

Alyssa Vitale Princess Anne 12

Lauren Sanden Riverside 11

JiJi Lykins Princess Anne 10

Haley Adams Freedom 11

Kara Hammock Atlee 11

Annie Inghram First Colonial 12

Maylea Beasley First Colonial 12

Marley Alexander Riverside 12

Libero Chandler Manusky Briar Woods 11

Def. Specialist Nalani McBride Mountain View 10

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.