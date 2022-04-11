The Washington Mystics selected former Colonial Forge High School basketball standout Shakira Austin No. 3 overall Monday night in the WNBA Draft.
A 6-foot-5 center, Austin spent the last two seasons at the University of Mississippi. She averaged 15.2 points and 9.0 rebounds a game this season for the Rebels in earning first-team, all-SEC honors for the second straight season.
Austin transferred to Ole Miss after playing her first two seasons at the University of Maryland. She was a second-team, all-Big Ten selection her sophomore season for the Terrapins.
Austin played for Colonial Forge her sophomore and junior seasons. As a junior, she averaged 18 points and 12.3 rebounds in leading the Eagles to the Class 6 state championship. She finished her high school career at Riverdale Baptist.
She was rated ESPN's No. 4 overall prospect and No. 2 forward coming out of high school.
Austin is the second player with a Stafford County connection selected in the WNBA draft. Brooke Point High School graduate and current Stafford High School head girls basketball coach Chay Shegog was a second-round pick in the 2012 WNBA Draft.
