A standout girls basketball career ended for McLean High School’s Elizabeth Dufrane last week.
The senior guard scored 22 points (three three-pointers) with five rebounds and three assists in McLean’s semifinal loss to the host Madison Warhawks in the 6D North Region Tournament.
Dufrane, chosen as the 2019-20 region Player of the Year as well as the same in the Liberty District, finished her career with 1,562 points, and will now play at Drexel University. She is McLean’s all-time scorer leading in boys and girls basketball.
She averaged nearly 20 points per game this season.
Dufrane started fast in the game, scoring 12 points in the first quarter, then went a bit cold shooting against a smothering Madison defense the rest of the way.
“Anytime you are playing against Dufrane, you know she’ going to get her points,” Madison coach Kirsten Stone said. “You just hope that not many of her teammates score very much.”
McLean coach Jen Sobota took Dufrane out of the game in the final minute, giving her a big hug. The crowd, along with Madison coaches and players, applauded Dufrane, acknowledging her outstanding career. Dufrane then raised her arms to say thanks.
The player helped McLean finish 17-10 this season, second in the Liberty District Tournament and advance to the region semifinals. As a junior, Dufrane and McLean won the Liberty District Tourney.
Kendall Jones (four three-pointers) had a double-double for McLean in the loss to Madison with 14 points and 15 rebounds, but no one else scored more than seven. Mia Fitzgerald had those seven, with Sophie Smith adding four and as many rebounds.
“We were able to get them out of their zone defense after a while and that helped,” Stone said.
Dufrane led McLean with 25 points in the team’s 63-55 first-round region home victory over the Oakton Cougars. She made three three-pointers in the contest.
