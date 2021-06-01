A standout season and one individual career each ended in perfect fashion for the Potomac School Panthers girls softball team.
The Panthers (9-1), who finished second in this season’s Division I private-school state tournament, ended their pandemic-shortened 2021 high-school campaign with a 13-0 home victory over Georgetown Visitation in a regular-season contest. In that triumph, Potomac School senior right-handed pitcher Maria Urban hurled a five-inning, 62-pitch perfect game with 10 strikeouts.
Of those pitches, 49 were strikes, including first-pitch strikes to 14 of the 15 batters she faced. Urban struck out the side in the top of the fifth inning to end the game and close her career.
Urban, 7-1 this season, threw four shortened no-hitters this season, three of which were perfect games.
For her four-year career with the Panthers, Urban amassed a 26-5 record with a 1.34 earned run average, striking out 323 batters in 201 innings.
This season, the Panthers outscored their opponents 118-4 and had nine shutouts. The runs allowed, all unearned, came in a 4-2 loss to Bishop O’Connell in the state-tournament championship game, when the Panthers were the top seed.
“It was a great season the team had and a career for Maria,” Potomac School coach Wayne Loving said. “I’m glad for Maria and the seniors and for Maria to end that way.”
The team’s three seniors – Urban, Charlotte Thompson and Anna Mathews – helped the Panthers to a 57-6 overall record during their time with the Potomac School team. They also helped the team win two conference-tournament titles and finish second in the state this season and in 2019.
(The Panthers were 1-0 in 2020 before the rest of the season was canceled because of the pandemic.)
In the win over Visitation, the Panthers had 10 hits, including a two-run homer by Yanna Bravewolf. She had three hits and three RBI in all.
Abby Rebhan tripled for Potomac School; Mathews had a sacrifice fly and two RBI; Eva Butler had two hits; Erika Castellano and Thompson each had a hit and one RBI; Hayley Richardson had one hit; and Urban added a hit and three RBI.
“We will have a lot of good players back next season and a couple of good pitchers, but we will have to work hard,” Loving said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.