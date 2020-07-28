Aggie McCormick-Dix recently was recognized nationally for her contributions and being a Star at influencing the sport of basketball.
McCormick-Dix was acknowledged by Silver Waves Media as one of the 100 most influential people in women’s college basketball. Others on the list include top women’s college coaches Gina Auriemman from the University of Connecticut, Notre Dame’s Muffett McGraw, Maryland’s Brenda Frese, Rutgers’ Charlaine Vivian Stringer, South Carolina’s Dawn Staley and Baylor’s Kim Mulkey.
The honorees were chosen, among other reasons, because their teams and programs win at a high level, produce top-flight talent and have their fingerprints all over the sport. The list was compiled by consulting various people across multiple levels of the game.
Locally, McCormick-Dix is well known as an accomplished girls high-school and travel coach and the creator of the renowned and highly successful Fairfax Stars program. She started the Stars travel organization for boys and girls 25 years ago.
In that time, more than 320 Stars players have played college basketball, nine female players have played in the WNBA (including former Oakton High star Jasmine Thomas), and Stars girls teams have won 12 national championships (with the boys winning three). McCormick-Dix coached some of those girls national title teams.
Other Stars have played professionally in other countries. This past season, 48 former Stars were members of college teams, 44 on the Division I level.
“There were 40 women on that list and I am extremely honored and humbled,” said McCormick-Dix, the current girls head coach at Bishop O’Connell High School, where her teams have won 126 games in eight years and finished second in the Division I state private-school tournament multiple times.
Previously, McCormick-Dix was the head girls high-school coach at public Hayfield Secondary School and private Madeira School. She has 236 high-school victories.
McCormick-Dix originally coached in another girls travel program, before breaking off to start the Fairfax Stars. She did so mainly to also give boys the opportunity to join such an organization. Girls also were included in that start-up Stars program.
“No way when we started did we think the Stars program would do this well,” she said. “We had absolutely no clue it would be this successful. We work very hard at it all the time, and it’s very difficult to keep this a top program.”
One development area the Stars have stressed under McCormick-Dix and her staff is teaching skills in addition to just basketball plays.
“We want to improve their individual skills in their training,” McCormick-Dix said.
A Pittsburgh native, McCormick-Dix played college basketball at Penn State and George Mason University. She attended Fox Chapel Area High School in Pittsburgh.
McCormick-Dix said she has committed to remaining involved with the Stars until 11-year-old program member Lala Jones moves on to attend college. Jones’ father, Ivan, is an assistant coach at O’Connell.
