Two one-loss region championship teams – the Madison Warhawks and West Potomac Wolverines – meet Feb. 17 in Vienna at 7 p.m. in a Virginia High School League Class 6 girls state semifinal tournament basketball game.
The host and 6D North Region champion Warhawks own a 14-1 record with the Occoquan Region winning Wolverines having a 12-1 mark and owning a nine-game winning streak.
The teams were scheduled to play during the regular season this winter, but the game was canceled because of COVID concerns. They did play last season with Madison winning, 60-49.
“They are very good,” Madison coach Kirsten Stone said. “We played them last year and it was a hard game. They have a lot of quickness.”
The teams have played multiple common opponents this season in Annandale, West Springfield, Chantilly, Oakton, Lake Braddock and Centreville. The lone loss for each was to Chantilly by close scores. The Wolverines lost in overtime.
The victories over the other teams were comparable in final scores, most blowouts but the West Springfield results much closer.
The winner hosts and advances to the Class 6 state final on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.
Madison is the defending Class 6 state co-champions along with the Edison Eagles, who eliminated West Potomac in last season’s region tournament.
