A season that began with so much promise, then continued in that direction, wound up concluding with no official end or closure for Langley High School graduate Nate Shafer and the Swarthmore College men’s basketball team.
Shafer, a 6-foot-6 senior forward and captain, helped lead Swarthmore to a 28-1 record and a Sweet 16 home game in the NCAA Division III Tournament. Neither that contest, nor any others, were played, because the rest of the postseason was cancelled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Shafer was a key four-year player for Swarthmore, scoring 1,014 career points, yanking 798 rebounds and blocking 248 shots.
“It took us all by surprise and hit us like a truck,” Shafer said about the decision to end the season. “I can’t say I was angry, it was more shock. Not only is your college basketball career over, but so is your college lifestyle, just like that. But this situation is bigger than our season or our basketball career.”
As a senior, Shafer averaged 10.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game and was chosen the Centennial Conference Defensive Player of the Year, in addition to making first-team all-conference. He was a preseason D3hoops.com honorable-mention All-American.
Shafer pulled 221 rebounds, blocked 63 shots and had 32 steals as a senior.
Swarthmore College began the season ranked No. 1 in the nation by D3hoops.com and remained that way until the campaign was cancelled. The team won its first 26 games.
“There aren’t many players like him who come along at Langley,” Langley head boys basketball coach Scott Newman said. “Nate played in college the same way he did at Langley, with that unselfish pass-first mentality. He is so good defensively.”
Shafer helped Langley win the Liberty District Tournament his senior season.
“I feel bad for Nate, because he couldn’t complete his college career the way they wanted,” Newman said. “Swarthmore finished second in the [NCAA] tournament last season and had a real good chance to finish as champions this year. That is a situation like no other.”
Swarthmore had a 105-17 record during Shafer’s four seasons as a player. He participated in all 117 games and played in the NCAA Tournament four times.
In his final college contest, the economics/psychology major had a double-double with 20 rebounds and 14 points. He blocked four shots, had three assists and two steals, was 3 of 4 shooting from the floor and 8 of 10 from the foul line in Swarthmore’s 86-78 second-round NCAA tournament win over Ithaca.
“I am absolutely satisfied about my college basketball career as a teammate, a player and a captain,” Shafer said. “I took stock of the experience we had and I was lucky I got all that I did. I don’t feel short-changed at all.”
There is an opportunity for Shafer to play in a professional league in Ireland, which would be part of a one-year graduate program starting in late summer.
“I feel good about the possibility of that working out, and I looked forward to that opportunity,” Shafer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.