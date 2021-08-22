Led by triple race-winner Audrey McKeen and double winners Harrison Busteed and Caden Wilkinson, Vienna’s Westwood Country Club Whirlwinds had 11 first-place finishers overall at the recent Dominion Country Club League’s individual all-star swimming meet.
McKeen won races in the girls age 11-12 freestyle, breaststroke and individual medley, at the all-day meet held in recent weeks at Springfield Golf and Country Club.
Westwood’s single race winners were Todd Landwehr, Matthew Seibold, Morgan Howat and John Moloney. Seibold, Wilkinson, Howat and Molly Finnerty also had second-place finishes in the meet.
Westwood’s Andrew Bernstein placed second in three races and Kennedy Moore was runner-up in two each. Taking second in one race each for Westwood were Jacob Lucca and Thomas Carter.
Finnerty was third in two other races.
Leading the Riverbend Country Club Stingrays of Great Falls in the all-star meet was triple winner Alyssa Webb in the girls 13-14 age group. Webb won free, breast and IM events.
Single winners for Riverbend were Aiden Bond, Jake Geoghegan and Claire Cleveland.
Second were Bond, Sophia Ambrose, Amelia McCrann, Catherine Yoo and Jack Cleveland.
McCrann was third in one race.
The all-star meet concluded the season in the Dominion League.
During the regular season, Westwood finished second in the Blue Division with a 3-1 record and was 4-1 overall. Riverbend finished third at 2-2 and was 3-2 overall.
At the league’s earlier relay carnival, Riverbend finished second with 180 points and Westwood took third with 166. Fairfax Country Club was the winner with 198 points.
Riverbend won seven relay races and was second in five others. Westwood relays won five races and were second seven times.
