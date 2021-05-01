Stone Bridge football scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime on a 16-yard touchdown pass Saturday afternoon to win the program’s first state title since 2007 with a 13-10 win over host Highland Springs in the Class 5 final.
Highland Springs’ Jayden Alshenskie converted a field goal to start the first overtime, putting the Springers up 10-7.
Stone Bridge had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation, but missed a field goal.
Stone Bridge (9-0) was playing in its 10th state football championship game in the school’s 21-year history. The Bulldogs had only won once before and that was in 2007.
Highland Springs (8-1) was looking for its fifth Class 5 state title in six years.
Stone Bridge scored first on a 49-yard touchdown pass from Billy Wiles to DJ Cobbs at the end of the first quarter. The touchdown was set up after Stone Bridge forced a fumble at midfield.
Highland Springs tied the game with 1:22 left in the third quarter on a 50-yard touchdown run by Jordan Jackson.
