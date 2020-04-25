Stone Bridge High School graduate Aaron Crawford has signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted rookie free agent.
A defensive lineman at the University of North Carolina, Crawford tied for second on the team with 9.0 tackles for loss and also had 50 tackles and three sacks in earning honorable mention all-ACC honors during his 2019 senior season.
Crawford started 42 total games for the Tar Heels.
Crawford was a first-team all-Class 5 state selection his senior season at Stone Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.