Jacob Thomas connected with Zeke Wimbush for a 38-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the game Saturday to give Stone Bridge a 27-21 win over Maury in the Class 5 state football final at Old Dominion University.
Wimbush threw his pass to Wimbush with five seconds left in regulation. Wimbush stopped and caught the ball at the Maury 4-yard line as the defensive back went past him. Wimbush then turned and dove into the end zone.
This was the Bulldogs' (15-0) second straight state title captured in similar fashion. In the spring, Stone Bridge defeated Highland Springs 13-10 on a one-handed touchdown reception by Thomas on the last play of overtime.
Stone Bridge tied the game at 21-all after Thomas hit Sean Hundertmark for a 30-yard touchdown pass and then converted a two-point conversion with 4:30 left in the game.
Maury took a 7-0 lead before Stone Bridge tied the game up on a fourth-down play. Saquan Miles put Maury back up 14-7 on a 1-yard run with four seconds left before halftime.
In the third quarter, Eli Mason’s 2-yard touchdown run got Stone Bridge within one 14-13. Mason's score followed a nearly seven-minute drive. The Bulldogs went for a two-point conversion, but Maury stopped the run attempt.
