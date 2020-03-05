On Feb. 13, the Arlington Babe Ruth Storm 10-year-old travel baseball team and their parents traveled to Puerto Rico for a charity friendship tournament.
The event was organized by Storm assistant coach Chris Netwall and his wife, Amarilis, a native of Puerto Rico, and Omar Rosado – president of the All Stars Puerto Rico organization and a coach at the Puerto Rico Baseball Academy and High School.
The purpose of the four-day trip was to get players in shape for the upcoming season and enable the players and families to learn about each other.
The Storm raised more than $2,000 for much-needed field equipment, since much of theirs was destroyed by Hurricane Maria.
Arlington families, as well as longtime Arlington sports booster Casual Adventure and the Baseball Diplomacy Foundation, pitched in with donations. The equipment was presented to Omar Rosado prior to the first game, along with commemorative wood bats as a gift of appreciation.
Between tournament games, the Storm visited the Puerto Rico Baseball Academy and high school in Gurabo.
The Storm conducted drills with the 14-18-year-old students.
On the field, the Storm won three games and lost one.
“The effort and time their coaches put in just to make the fields playable is remarkable,” Storm coach Jones Tallent said.
The organizations are working to make the exchange a regular event.
