: The General Assembly took some time during the 2022 legislative session to honor the Arlington Babe Ruth 9-under Storm Black baseball team, which made history as the program’s first-ever Cal Ripken World Series participant last summer.
The squad won district, state and regional championships to qualify for the World Series, played in Treasure Coast, Fla. The team finished as the tournament’s runner-up, noted the resolution, patroned by Del. Alfonso Lopez (D-Arlington-Fairfax).
The performance made the team the most successful in Arlington Babe Ruth’s 36-year history.
The Storm played nine games in the World Series, finishing with a 5-4 record, including going 4-2 in the playoff round.
The team’s overall record after the World Series was 34-10.
The Storm players were John Anderson, William Bruce, Nathan Donahue, Michael Groharing, Theodore Henson, Cole Howard, Henry Juza, Samuel Lillis, Cole Nindorf, Samuel Pyser, Miles Quinn, Nathaniel Sadosky and Gavin Vaughn.
The manager was Jeff Groharing. Coaches were Matt Bruce, Evan Howard, Manny Quinn and Jen Sadosky.
