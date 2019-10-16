In high-school golf a team score of 300 is considered very good. Totals anywhere from 300 to 320 are competitive if not winning sums.
The season the Langley Saxons have been so outstanding and dominant in winning 10 straight post-season tournaments over a four-year stretch, including four state titles in a row, is the team’s average 18-hole score in those competitions has been 289.5.
Langley’s lowest total during that streak was 280 with a high of 315. Of those 16 full 18-hole playoff rounds, Langley had just two scores of 300 or higher. Eight were in the 280s and the rest in the 290s.
Langley’s last nine post-season tournament 18-hole scores have all been well lower than 300, with a high of 296.
The one score of 222 was a rain-shortened event in the 2018 Liberty District Tournament.
Langley ended its 2019 campaign by winning the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state tourney with a 286 total.
During that same 10-tournament stretch, the majority of Langley’s individual scores were in the mid 70s or lower, with a number in the high 60s.
With a constant stream of talented young players feeding into the Langley program, there seems to be no end in sight to the Saxons dominance.
Longtime Langley coach Al Berg said the players embrace the challenge of continuing to post such low scores and winning tournaments.
“All of them get amped up about that,” Berg said. “They are so competitive among themselves, that makes the team scores better. They don’t want to be the ones to have this streak end.”
As for next season, Langley will lose three key players to graduation from its 2019 starting lineup. But talents like junior Kelly Chinn, sophomore Suneil Peruvemba and freshman Chase Nevins return from this fall’s starting six.
Waiting in the wings are other young Langley talents like Casey Limm, Owen Lippman, Cole Walmsley, Audrey Yin and Pierce Hokenson. They all posted low scores in early-season tournaments for Langley this fall. Plus, there always seems to be another freshman phenom joining the team, like Nevins this season and Chinn in the past.
