Never a fan of the cold weather, former Oakton High School head baseball coach Scott Rowland is making a climate change.
Rowland, 59, has moved to Vero Beach, Fla., where he and his wife are building a home. As a result, Rowland’s long and highly-successful stint of coaching high-school basketball in Northern Virginia has likely ended. The retired Fairfax County school teacher was the head coach of the Centreville High School team the past three seasons, and recently resigned from that position.
Rowland said the decision to move was impromptu, and not planned, when he and his wife recently visited the Vero Beach area.
“With the COVID thing, we don’t even know if there will be a baseball season this coming spring,” Rowland said. “And if so, we’ll only play 12 games and have limited practices. To be honest, I didn’t want to hang around to coach only that. I’m a coach who likes a lot of practices and games. The timing was right. Plus, I’ve never liked the cold weather like the early spring in Northern Virginia.”
Rowland said if the regular-season would have been a normal campaign, he likely would have stayed and continued to coach Centreville.
Rowland also was the head coach of the South Lakes and Flint Hill high programs in the area. In all, his teams won four region championships (South Lakes one and Oakton three), in addition to winning one state title and finishing second another season with Oakton. He coached Oakton from 2000 to 2008, leading the Cougars to a 176-56 record in that time and multiple Concorde District titles.
Rowland’s four high-school teams won 288 games.
He led Centreville to the district-tournament finals and region semifinals in 2019. The 2020 season was not played because of the pandemic.
Rowland did not rule out returning to Northern Virginia this coming summer season to coach a college-league team in Vienna, as he did this past July for the start-up league. He said he’s already been approached about being an assistant baseball coach for the Vero Beach High School team at some point.
Tony Felt, an assistant under Rowland at Centreville, has been named the team’s head coach.
