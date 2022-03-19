After two seasons dormancy because of COVID, the Flint Hill School is again sponsoring its annual boys high-school summer basketball league that will begin the week of June 13.
The league is the longest running summer program in Northern Virginia and the second longest in the D.C. area, starting in 1994.
The league includes many local teams and runs until the week of July 11. The league will accept the first 12 teams that return commitment forms and money.
For questions, e-mail Rico Reed at rreed@flinthill or call (571) 326-8260 or office at (703) 584-2366
The games will be two 14-minute halves with a 3-minute halftime. If there is overtime, the first extra period will be three minutes and the second sudden death.
There will be playoffs after the regular season is completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.