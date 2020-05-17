Now the summer sports seasons are taking form with so far one cancellation after another.
That’s just like the spring high-school campaigns, all shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The local eight-team American Legion District 17 was one of the first summer seasons to toss in the towel. Following came the swim and dive schedules of the popular Northern Virginia Swimming League.
Other summer swim leagues also won’t take the water, as well.
Little League baseball has canceled everything from state all-star tournaments on up. The local districts are left to make their own decisions. Most are still holding out for maybe some kind of shortened play, then a possible all-star district tournament. Refunds, though, already have been offered by some leagues.
There are youth lacrosse leagues that have shut down, with travel baseball teams on hold, as well.
Despite all of those shutdowns, at this point there is still hope for various informal types of competitions, done independently, if many of the ifs – like insurance and fields opening – fall in place in a positive manner.
Six of the District 17 baseball teams plan to play 20 or so games, but not under the Legion umbrella. A baseball league with college-age players is being formed.
Coaches with the NVSL swim and dive teams are arranging for meets, even if done “virtually” by comparing times and scores.
High-school lacrosse coaches have discussed having one big multi-match 16-to-20-team weekend tournament to crown a champ, to have at least some semblance of a campaign.
But if the virus doesn’t ease up and politicians don’t allow the pools and fields to open, there won’t be any backward dives or pitches thrown.
When will sports be played locally again? The answer remains unknown.
