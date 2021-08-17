Talk about a summer dynasty.
That’s what has been happening at Washington Golf & Country Club for a number of years now in swimming and diving. Combined, the teams have won 30 straight championships.
The Washington Golf divers have won 23 straight league titles, including their latest this summer, and the swimming squad has now won seven in a row.
See an upcoming story about Washington Golf’s 2021 championship season. A story about the diving team already has been posted on the Web site.
