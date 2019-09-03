Team nicknames, especially the clever and creative ones, are often among the best and most fun things about sports.
Minor-league baseball is famous for such catchy labels like the Lugnuts or Sidewinders. With so many new pro leagues starting all the time, like the XFL in football, those teams often have unique tags, as well.
Really, though, no nicknames are better and more clever than those in the summertime’s outdoor Saturday-morning Northern Virginia Swimming League. That’s where Water Wizards, Green Feet, Whomping Turtles, Flying Fish, Thunderbolts, Water Rats, Supersonic Transporters, Porpoises, Flippers, C-Serpents and Hammer Heads are found – with the names routinely hollered about and painted on homemade meet-day signs in vivid colors.
Some swimmers for the Hamlet Green Feet of McLean actually paint their feet green on race day.
Just what is a Whomping Turtle, though, and do fish really fly?
Neptunes, Piranhas, Tidalwave, Red Tide, Riptide and Swordfish are other names.
Those are the most fun names. More general nicknames also are popular, like the Dolphins – used the most at 12 times among the league’s 102 teams – Sharks, Gators, Barracudas and Marlins. There are a couple of Hurricanes and Seahawks.
Often the mascots are selected to sound catchy to go with a pool’s team name – like the Sully Station Supersonic Transporters, the Pinewood Lake Porpoises, the Tuckahoe Tigers, Oakton Otters, Shouse Village Sharks, McLean Marlins or the Rutherford Water Rats.
Others don’t make a lot of sense, but they still sound cool anyway, like the Annandale Red Tide or Hollin Hills Bluefish.
The clever mascots make the summer swimming fun with imagination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.