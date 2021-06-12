It’s here and official. There will be no more replacement “virtual” or intramural meets like last summer during the canceled mask-wearing pandemic season.
For real, the popular summertime Northern Virginia Swimming League’s big opening splash is set to begin its 2021 season with 9 a.m. Saturday meets June 19, with all 102 teams across the 17 divisions participating.
“We are so excited to be back and to get the season going again after last year. The teams and swimmers have been working hard toward that,” NVSL president Jen Sayasithsena said. “We can’t wait.”
Some social-distancing at meets will occur, masks will be worn by some and spectators will be allowed to attend depending on each pool.
The five-week regular-season meets will occur for every team. What won’t occur is the large league-wide mid-season and mid-week all-star relay competition. Sayasithsena said that event has been canceled because it draws such a large group of swimmers, who are present for the entire meet, creating a social-distancing issue.
“We know that’s a large fun meet, and we look forward to having it in 2022,” Sayasithsena said.
It has still not been decided if this season’s divisional events (relays and individual races) will be held, along with the season-ending individual all-star meet.
Those opening June 19 Division 1 meets will have four-time defending champion Chesterbrook Tiger Sharks hosting the Highlands Swim Whomping Turtles in an all-McLean showdown: the Tuckahoe Tigers of McLean hosting the 2019 Division 3 champion Donaldson Run Thunderbolts of Arlington, and Arlington’s Overlee Flying Fish visiting 2019 Division 2 winner Dowden Terrace of Alexandria.
Overlee has finished second to Chesterbrook in Division 1 the past four seasons.
Donaldson Run and Dowden Terrace were moved up to Division 1, which would have been the same last summer.
Chesterbrook, Overlee and Tuckahoe are expected to battle for the division title.
The McLean Marlins and Langley Wildthings clash June 19 in a Division 2 showdown of area rivals. Hamlet finished second in Division 2 in 2019 and remains in that division this season.
Sun Gazette-area teams Vienna Aquatic Club and Kent Gardens of McLean meet in June 19 Division 4 action. Oakton and Vienna’s Cardinal Hill also are Division 4 teams.
In opening Division 8 meets, Arlington’s Dominion Hills Warriors host Hollin Meadows and in Division 9 the Arlington Forest Tigers take on visiting Little Hunting Park.
The regular season concludes with July 17 meets.
If held, the individual all-star meet is scheduled for Saturday, July 31 at Springboard Pool in Springfield, the site of the 2019 event.
This season is actually starting a week earlier than in past years.
“I don’t think the league has ever held that all-star meet in July,” Sayasithsena said.
NOTE: The entire 2021 divisional rankings are the same as 2020 for the NVSL swim and diving leagues. Since the 2020 campaigns were canceled, the NVSL made the decision not to make division changes for this summer . . .
The NVSL’s eight-division diving competition begins with regular-season meets Tuesday, June 22 and lasts five weeks, as well. The diving all-star competition is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 1 at Great Falls pool.
* The 24-team Colonial Swimming League, including Arlington teams Fort Myer and the Knights of Columbus, also begins June 19, as will the 10-team Dominion Country Club League, which includes Westwood of Vienna and Riverbend of Great Falls. Their 2020 seasons also were canceled.
