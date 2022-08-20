So much for long, nearly two-month summer breaks from high-school sports, which for a long time used to be the case.
With the preceding spring high-school sports campaigns lasting closer to the end of June these days, then practices for the next fall season starting Aug. 1 this year, the summer break was about a month long. July is becoming about all there is of the summertime anymore.
There are even some high-school coaches of those fall sports who believe practices now begin too soon. But with school in recent years starting well before Labor Day weekend, sports can begin earlier, as well. So everything begins sooner and, as a result, the summertime breaks are now much shorter.
After just a few days of so-called practice, if some players had even that much, high-school fall golf teams have already played in tournaments that teed off Aug. 8 and continued for another week or so.
All public high-school team practices in Virginia began Aug. 1, including football, with scrimmages played as early as Aug. 12. The season begins with real games this week on Aug. 25. The girls field hockey season started before that, with matches Aug. 22.
Mid-August used to be about the time fall teams were just beginning the first weeks of practices in those years when Labor Day came later.
For newspapers, there is barely enough time now to finish covering all the lingering stories about the summer sports before fall high-school coverage starts. There certainly will be some overlapping stories regarding the two seasons for the next couple of weeks. That’s because the summer campaign remains the same in length.
So much for long summer vacations anymore, if there are any at all. Soon, July could be shrinking or disappearing as an off month for high-school sports, as well.
