The Madison Warhawks ended the regular season on Jan. 24 with victories over Westfield in boys (200-115) and girls (224-91) action. The girls finished 8-1 in the regular season and the boys 7-2.
A big highlight of the meet for Madison boys was diver Sam Duncan breaking the school record with a 378.25 point total to finish first. The old record was 374.55 held by Grayson Campbell, now diving at the University of Texas. Campbell was a two-time national high-school diver of the year, multiple-time region and state champion at Madison.
“That’s a major accomplishment,” Madison coach Andrew Foos said of what Duncan achieved.
For the Madison boys at the meet, swimmers Owen Dyson and Brayden Philpott won two races each and Jacob Roth one. For the girls, Elizabeth Kuhlkin was a double winner. Single winners were Anna Sullivan, Hannah Carmen, Erica Rice, Maggie Shi, Anna Keating and Sophia Brown.
* In the Liberty District, the Langley Saxons boys and girls teams finished undefeated in regular-season league play.
* The Oakton boys finished the regular season 8-0 and the Oakton girls, 6-2.
