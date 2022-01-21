With so many schedule changes because of COVID and weather issues, there has been no consistency or momentum to the regular-season portion of the high-school swimming and diving campaign.
Maybe that will change with the busy three-to-four week postseason schedule, set to begin for all teams this coming week with district and conference competitions.
The regular season is slated to end with Jan. 21 and 22 meets, with weather issues again a possible concern.
Some teams held few, if any, practices for a three-week period leading up to Jan. 14 action.
The Madison Warhawks were one of those teams that returned to action Jan. 14, as the girls and boys teams each defeated Colgan in non-district meets by 216-89 and 159-146 scores, respectively.
With the win, the defending 6D North Region champion Madison girls improved to 5-1, with the boys standing 4-2.
The Madison girls won all 12 events, led by double winners Charlotte Dixon and Sophia Brown and single winners Hannah Carmen, Elsa Marsden (diving), Emma Wainwright, Anabel Huffstutler and Regan Hau, who recently committed to swim in college at Colgate University.
For the Madison boys, double winners were Owen Dyson, Kevin Rice and Aidan Jones.
Madison will be one of the top challengers in the upcoming Concorde District meets along with the two undefeated Oakton Cougars squads. The girls and boys teams are each 6-0 thanks to recent victories over Chantilly. The girls won 195-119 and the boys 191-124.
The Langley Saxons, Washington-Liberty Generals and Yorktown Patriots will be among the top teams in the upcoming Liberty District meets.
* The postseason begins on the private-school level Jan. 26 for the Bishop O’Connell Knights when the girls and boys teams participate in the Northern Virginia Catholic Invitational, followed by the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championships Jan. 29.
In the recent National Catholic Swimming and Diving championships in Baltimore, the O’Connell girls placed fourth.
Leading O’Connell was double winner Kate Bailey in the 200 freestyle (1:52.85) and 100 butterfly (55.02).
Bailey, a summer swimmer for Overlee of the Northern Virginia Swimming League and a year-round member of the Arlington Aquatic Club, also swam on the third-place medley and 400 free relays. Bailey recently committed to swim at the University of Pittsburgh.
Patricia Leonard was fifth for O’Connell in the fly, Carolina Rosson took ninth in the 50 free, Ellie Leonard ninth in the 100 breaststroke, Caroline Mullen ninth in the 500 free and Kate Burns was 12th in the breast.
O’Connell’s girls 200 free relay also finished third
Sophomore diver Madison Cervenak finished sixth for O’Connell.
The O’Connell boys placed 10th in their meet.
Will Zimmerman was ninth in diving, Chris Kinsella was 14th in the 100 free, the 400 free relay finished seventh and the 200 free relay 11th.
