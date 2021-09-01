Torey Ortmayer, who coached two different teams to significant swimming championships in recent weeks, will be the featured speaker at the Better Sports Club of Arlington’s monthly meeting.
The “virtual” event is Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.
Ortmayer, an Arlington native, is the head coach of both the Yorktown High School swim and dive team and McLean's Tuckahoe Tigers of the summer’s Northern Virginia Swimming League. He coached the Yorktown girls to a Class 6 state title during the winter, then Tuckahoe to a Division I crown this summer, its first Division I title since 1975.
Ortmayer also is one of the coaches for U.S Olympic swimmer Torrie Huske. The 2021 Yorktown graduate won a silver medal for the women’s team as part of a relay during the recent Summer Games and placed fourth in the 100-meter butterfly.
Ortmayer grew up swimming for Dominion Hills and Overlee pools in Arlington during the summer, and was a three-year varsity water polo player and swimmer at Gonzaga College High School.
In 2016, Ortmayer graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles, where he continued to play water polo. He briefly coached at Mayfield Senior School in Pasadena, Calif.
For information about the meeting, email bscofarlington@gmail.com.
