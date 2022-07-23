The 16 local Northern Virginia Swimming League teams in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas of Great Falls, McLean, Oakton and Vienna combined for a 41-37-2 cumulative record this summer.
Four of those teams – Chesterbrook, McLean, Cardinal Hill and Lakevale Estates – compiled 5-0 marks and won division championships. Tuckahoe and Dunn Loring each finished 4-1 and placed second in their divisions. Hunter Mill also was 4-1 and tied for a division crown.
The Tuckahoe Tigers finished second with a 4-1 record in Division 1 of the NVSL.
