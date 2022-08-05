There were eight double winners from the four Arlington pools at the Northern Virginia Swimming League’s recent six-team divisional meets held at different pools throughout the league.
In the Division 1 competition, Overlee swimmers Holden Bussen and Tyler Hong each won two races. Also in Division 1, Donaldson Run had four dual winners – Eleanor Wertzler, Lila Sherman, Rachel Conley and Violet Mullen.
For Dominion Hills in Division 7, Lauren Fatouros was a double winner.
Arlington Forest’s Miller Mohr won two races in Division 9.
Single race winners from Overlee were Moira Kinsella, Charlie Hartman, Samantha Bravery and Jackson Bravery and, from Donaldson Run, Ann Madden and Jack Tsuchitani.
Three single winners from Dominion Hills were Henry Smith, Allison Ervin and Beckett Langsdale.
From Arlington Forest, Graham Dickey and Eli Martin each won races.
Those swimmers qualified to participate in the NVSL’s individual all-star meet. Check a future issue of the Sun Gazette for results from that meet.
* There were five winners from Arlington pools at the recent Northern Virginia Swimming League’s divisional diving meets.
In Division I, Overlee’s McKay Deegan won the freshman girls division with a 70.2 score and Overlee’s Michayla Eisenberg won the senior girls (222.5).
In Division III, Donaldson Run had two winners – Lily Klein in freshman girls (65.05) and Sophie Frost in intermediate girls (133.2).
In Division IV, Savannah Potter of Dominion Hills won the junior girls division (100.35).
Those divers all qualified for the league’s individual all-star meet. Check back later for those results.
