Violet Mullen for the Overlee Flying Fish and Diego Ramos of the Fort Myer Squids were the two double-race winners from Arlington pools at recent season-ending individual all-star swimming meets.
Also, Mac Marsh for Arlington’s Knights of Columbus Holy Mackerels won a race and finished second in two others.
Mullen won the girls age 9-10 breaststroke in 39 seconds and the girls 10-under individual medley in 1:15.84 at the Northern Virginia Swimming League meet at Orange Hunt pool in Springfield.
At the Colonial Swimming League’s all-star competition at Ashburn Village, Ramos was first in the boys 13-14 breast (32.68) and the 13-14 IM (1:03.65), and was fourth in the 13-14 freestyle. Also at that meet, Marsh won the boys 15-18 butterfly (26.02) and was second at that age division in the free and breast.
Many other swimmers from Arlington pools also had strong showings with top-five finishes during those meets.
For Overlee in the NVSL all-stars, Samantha Bravery was second in the girls 8-under backstroke and breast, Tyler Long was second in the boys 11-12 back and 11-12 free, Holden Busen was second in the boys 8-under free and fourth in the 8-under fly, Mary Pickens had a second in the girls 8-under fly and 8-under free, Moira Kinsella was fourth in the girls 13-14 breast, McKinley Busen took fourth in the girls 11-12 fly, and Thomas Weber fifth in the boys 15-18 fly.
For the Donaldson Run Thunderbolts at the NVSL meet, William McCool was third in the boys 8-under free and sixth in the 8-under breast, Lila Sherman was fourth in the girls 13-14 back and girls 13-14 free, Noah Robinson placed fifth in the boys 15-18 IM and Eleanor Wertzler was fifth in the girls 11-12 fly.
For the Arlington Forest Tigers of the NVSL, Evan Dickey was second in the boys 8-under back and Cole Klapmust fifth in the boys 9-10 fly.
A number of swimmers from Arlington pools did not participate in the NVSL all-star meet because they were competing at the junior national championships on the same day.
There were many other top finishers for the Holy Mackerels at the Colonial Swimming League all-stars.
On the boys side, William Coleman was second in the 9-10 breast and sixth in the 9-10 IM, and Zachary Black was fifth in the 15-18 breast.
For the Holy Mackerel girls, Margaret Riccio won the 9-10 back (42.45), was second in the 9-10 IM and third in the 9-10 fly; Aubrey Larson won the 8-under free (18:04), was third in the 8-under fly and fourth in the back at that age group; Summer Springer won the 9-10 breast (45.46) and was sixth in the 9-10 fly; Ashley Deabler finished second in the 15-18 back and fly and sixth in another race; Alexandra Browne was third in the 15-18 free and fourth in the 15-18 IM; Elizabeth Pilot was third in the 11-12 back; Sedona Springer was second in the 8-under IM and third in the 8-under breast; Julia Fairchild was third in the 8-under IM, fourth in the 8-under breast and fifth in the 8-under free; Arriam Gebre was fifth in two races; and Scarlett Gray also had a fifth.
For the Fort Myer girls at the Colonial meet, Clara McCarthy was third in the 13-14 free and IM and sixth in the 13-14 breast; Sasha Taylor was second in the girls 13-14 breast; and Willa McCarthy had a fifth and a sixth.
For the Fort Myer boys, Culhane Harper was second in the 8-under IM and third in the 8-under free; Zachary Berner was third in the 15-18 back and fourth in the 15-18 IM; Miles Wright was fourth in the 11-12 IM and fifth in the 11-12 breast; and Grant Loughry finished with a second in the 8-under breast.
