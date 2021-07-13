The Chesterbrook Tiger Sharks (3-1) defeated Dowden Terrace, 262-157, in a Northern Virginia Swimming League meet July 10.
Double race winners for Chesterbrook were Timothy Friend, Hana Lim Yang and Manu Maher.
* In Division 4 of the NVSL on July 10, the Kent Gardens Dolphins (4-0) defeated host Orange Hunt, 238-182, to remain in first place.
* In Division 2 of the NVSL, the Langley Club Wildthings (4-0) defeated Mount Vernon Park, 285-135, July 10 to remain in sole possession of first place.
Double race winners for Langley were Peter Batten, Luca Sanchez, Evan Poulos, Ryan Dix, Felix Yu, Chris Bunn, Christian Kim, Sophia Alexandrova-Bailey, Ginger Strickland, Tessa Jones and Izzy Schone. Single winners were Henry Rossman, Sandro Thornton, Cleia Jones, Charlotte Gavenman, Sophie Li, Paige Poulos and Maria Alexandrova-Bailey.
* The Dunn Loring Dolphins (4-0) took over sole possession of first place in Division 8 of the NVSL with a 218-202 home win over Dominion Hills (3-1) July 10.
Double race winners for Dunn Loring were Grant Rubin, Samantha Singmaster, Elise Yashar, Alaina Ramella, Lex Brucker and Ana Falzone. Single winners were Samuel Brewer, Kate McDermott, Carl Blome, Logan Rubin, Megan Hwang, Charles Williamson, Will Kindelan and Nathan Durr.
* The Highlands Whomping Turtles (1-3) of Division 1 in the NVSL lost to host Donaldson Run, 242-178, in NVSL July 10 action.
Double race winners for Highlands were Allison Martin, Curan Palmer and Mary Mac Tolar. Single winners were Connor Barlotta, John Berik, Evan Farley, Audrey Gharakhanian, Bridget Rose Morris Larkin, Jacob Owen, Cecelia Russell, Charlie Scogna and Will Taylor.
Morris Larkin broke the Highlands’ record in the girls 15-18 breaststroke with a winning time of 34.04.
* The Cardinal Hill Cardinals (2-1) lost to Oakton Otters (3-1), 229.5-190.5, in Division 4 NVSL action.
Double winners for Cardinal Hill were Calvin Butler, Courtney Watts and Emma Watts. Single winners were Becca Berg, Ziva McHenry, Eric Chin, Julia Lee, Daniel Lychak, Macallan Britton, Spencer Lee, Max Hollis, Maggie Shi, Adam Manley, Montgomery Greene and Chelsea Mclenahan.
Also in Division 4 on July 10, the Vienna Aquatic Club Gators (3-1) defeated Sideburn Run, 280-136.
* The Hunter Mill Sharks (0-4) lost to Old Keene Mill, 289-126, in Division 5 NVSL action July 10.
Double race winners for Hunter Miller were Hannah Carmen, Sydney DeLacy and Regan Hau. Single winners were Evan Chen, Benham Cobb, Collin Hecker, Hunter Jenks and Alexandra Samson.
* The McLean Marlins (2-2) lost to Crosspointe, 227-193, in an NVSL Division 2 meet.
Double race winners for McLean were Janni Weeks, Carys Campbell, Christina Lee, Henry Williams, Lennox McDowell, J.J. Horsfield and Natalia Rongione. Single winners were Cash Dusina, Lauren Thomas, Billy Costello, Joey Ferris, Landon Frantz and Robert Luebke.
McLean’s Victoria Valko broke the team record in 15-18 freestyle in 27.03.
* The Shouse Village Sharks (1-2) lost to the Cottontail Cobias, 258-161, in an NVSL Division 13 meet.
Double winners for Shouse were Mia Franklin, Emha Franklin, Ryan Sribar and Max Thompson. Single winners were Katelyn Armstrong, Jack Gao, Tristan Redfern, Grace Riihimaki, Lauren Riihimaki, Quinn Riihimaki and Stella Thompson.
* In Division 4, the Oakton Otters won the relay carnival with 232 points, ahead of second-place Kent Gardens with 164 and third-place Vienna Aquatic Club with 162, then Cardinal Hill with 160.
* In Division 2, the Langley Club Wildthings were second (178) to Crosspointe (190) in the relay carnival. The Hamlet Green Feet were third (176) and the McLean Marlins fourth (150).
* In Division 1, the host Chesterbrook Tiger Sharks were second (180) to Overlee (202) in the relay carnival, with Tuckahoe Tigers tied for third (170).
* In the Division 9 relay carnival, Great Falls was third.
NVSL DIVING ROUNDUP: With 3-0 records, the Oakton and Kent Gardens summer diving teams are tied for first place in Division II of the Northern Virginia Swimming League. The teams are scheduled to meet July 13.
Through three meets, winners in their age divisions for Oakton have been Chelsea McLenahn, James Roberts, Isabelle Whang, Thibault Lede, Megan Shipley, Brendon Doe, Katie Vaughan, Simone Wilson, Spencer Dearman, Josh Shipley, Collin Henriques and Jon Anthony Montel.
Oakton’s most recent victory was by a 58-14 score over Mansion House.
Winning their age categories for Kent Gardens so far have been Gavan Nasr, Katie Gorsline, Sean Memon, Katie Li, Sarah Wood, Declan Nguyen, Caroline Van Order, Reagan Diaz, Lauren Abba, Jad Bubaker, Evan Brown and Madeleine Hersh.
In Division I, Dunn Loring (2-1) is tied for second, Tuckahoe (2-1) is in a three-way tie for first in Division IV, Cardinal Hill at 2-0-1 leads Division VI and Hamlet is tied for second in Divisio
