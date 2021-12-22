WRESTLING RESULTS: The McLean Highlanders finished second with 146.5 points at the Mustangs Holiday Classic at Meridian High School. Fairfax won with 158.
For McLean, champions were Alex Rios at heavyweight and James Murray at 152.
Second for McLean were Jalen Holliday at 126, Luke Felix (132), Brigham Devore (195) and Lawrence Bullock (220). Third was William Lewey at 130.
* At the Pat Dulany Invitational at Langley High School, host Langley finished third, with Oakton seventh and Marshall ninth.
Leading Langley were champions Jacob Steele at heavyweight and Sulaiman Wardak at 132 pounds. Second for Langley were Chris Kalpaxis at 195 and Chur-Yong Mun at 220.
For Oakton, Aaron Ahmad (106) and Isaac Hegg (152) were champions.
Leading Marshall was champion Ben Levy at 113.
* At the 2021 NOVA Classic at Fairfax High School, Yorktown High School’s Blake Buchert placed fifth at heavyweight and Liam Gil-Swiger sixth at 152.
SWIM & DIVE RESULTS: The Madison High Schools girls and boys swim and dive team won meets on Dec. 10 and 11.
The girls defeated Marshall, 204-109, and Centreville, 162-153, and the girls won over Marshall, 200-114, and Centreville, 188-127. Centreville was a Concorde District meet.
Owen Dyson on the boys side and Adria Asner on the girls were chosen as Athletes of the Week for Madison. Each won races in the competition.
Matthew Schlueter, Colin Crowley, Kevin Rice, Aaron Diehl, Aidan Jones, Charlotte Dixon, Vera Korff, Adira Asner, Lucy Silverstein, Sydney Guthrie, Becca Berg, Anabel Huffstutler and Megan Mikell were other winners for Madison.
The Oakton Cougars defeated the Madison Warhawks in boys and girls swimming and diving meets Dec. 17.
The Oakton boys won, 205-110, and the girls were victorious, 174-141.
For the Madison boys, Owen Dyson and Kevin Rice each won two races. Winners for the Madison girls were Charlotte Dixon, Hannah Carmen and Sophia Brown (two races each) and Vera Korff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.