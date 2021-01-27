The three-week regular season was quick and successful for the Langley Saxons.
The girls and boys high-school swimming and diving teams each went undefeated at 5-0 in those meets, and now are scheduled to move on to post-season district, region and state competition. The boys team has gone undefeated in regular-season action four years in a row.
The 2020-21 regular season was shortened significantly because of pandemic restrictions and protocols.
This year, the Liberty District meet will not be officially scored, so there will be no team champions. Only individual winners will be recognized.
“All six teams in our district agreed we want it scored, even if unofficially, so we will track the score and communicate it to our teams privately,” Langley coach Ben Hilt said. “However, we will not give out a team award or take a team photo like we normally would. We are looking forward to some strong performances in the district meet. We have lots of strong swimmers.”
Some of Langley’s top swimmers and team leaders so far have been Johnny Bradshaw and Robert Luebke on the boys team and Sarah Radle and Natalia Rongione for the girls.
Top divers have been Matteo Vasiliadis and Danny McGaughey for the boys and Claire Vroom for the girls. Vroom broke a girls team scoring record at one meet.
n The defending Concorde District, 6D North Region and Class 6 state champion Madison High School girls team finished the swimming and diving season undefeated. The four-time defending state-champion Warhawks enter the postseason as a favorite to defend all of those titles.
Madison capped regular-season action with a 177-138 victory over an always strong Oakton Cougars team in a league meet. The Oakton girls finished 4-1.
Some of the top swimmers for the Madison girls have been Sophia Brown, Hannah Carmen, Alexandra Dicks, Meera Doran, Alison Miller, Regan Hau, Anabel Huffstutler, Camille Jacobs, Elsa Marsden and Elizabeth McNiff. Dicks won all of her regular-season races.
The defending district and region champion Oakton boys went 5-0 during the regular season, ending with a 195-119 win over Madison.
Oakton won convincingly in all of its meets. It defeated Chantilly, 182-132, Westfield, 215-100, West Potomac, 225-90, and Centreville, 180-135, in its other wins.
