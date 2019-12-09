It’s pretty much a given these days, and has been the case for years.
If a significant sporting event is being held, somewhere on the grounds of that venue colorful T-shirts often are sold, even in at high-school and youth action.
At Virginia High School League state championships, T-shirts relating to the sports in action are on the market. At the recent VHSL’s 2019 girls field hockey state-tournament semifinal and championship matches at South County High School in November, T-shirts on sale were stacked two-and-three deep on a large table under a tent canopy. They went quickly. We love our T-shirts.
Primarily, athletes purchase the memorabilia to wear proudly or keep around as souvenirs. A few parents sneak back around to buy one or two as well, maybe for a future present, in addition to some coaches.
For a number of years, T-shirts inscripted with specific high-school names have been sold at some local high-school cross country meets at Northern Virginia courses. And they go like hotcakes, sometimes with three or four people working the table to serve a long line of customers.
It’s the same during the summertime’s annual Northern Virginia Swimming League all-star diving and swimming meets. The T-shirts are the hot item, often selling out.
Even at some state Little League summer tournaments, T-shirts are sold or can be ordered.
High-school wrestling tournaments with catchy names like Crab Classic, Knightmare Invitational, Beltway Bash, New Year’s Brawl, Battle at the Beach and Battle at the Bridge often have shirts for sale with a clever slogans on the front or back.
Same for the many high-school holiday basketball tournaments played in Northern Virginia.
All over, souvenir T-shirts have become a big part of the sports world, and likely that won’t change.
