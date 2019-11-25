It used to be that taking team photos of championship sports squads wasn’t a big deal or all that popular. A team would win a title, gather with a trophy and banner, and a few would be on hand to snap a picture.
In recent years, with the vast expansion of social media and nearly all owning cell phones with cameras, all of that has changed drastically. Now, when, say, any high-school team gathers after winning a title, literally dozens will be bumping elbows, trying to get in position to take a picture. Then those photos are texted around and posted all over the various social media sites, in addition to school or league Websites.
The athletic Instagram page for the Flint Hill School has multiple photos posted of the girls volleyball team, which won district, metro and state championships this fall. Same for the Langley High athletic Twitter site regarding the school’s state champion- girls field hockey team.
With so many individuals having their own social-media sites, team- championship photos are posted all over. It’s the way the world has become in amateur sports.
For fun, once a team gathers to have a team photo taken, see how many are on the opposite side taking a picture. Often, there are more bumping elbows and hips and sometimes being rude to get themselves in the right position to take the picture than there are team members in the photo.
A better picture might be one of those taking the photos.
With so many snapping from various angles, confused team members will ask, “Where do we look?” A reply will be, “Straight ahead.” Then another, “But which way is that?”
Teams often want the scoreboard with final tally in the background of their photos. That creates a positioning challenge, and a sunlight issue if the photo is an outside shot.
So much for taking what once was a simple photo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.