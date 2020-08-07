The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Thursday they had cut Yorktown High School graduate M.J. Stewart.
The Bucs drafted the cornerback in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of the University of North Carolina. In two seasons with Tampa Bay, Stewart played in 21 games and recorded 68 tackles, 5 pass breakups and two tackles for a loss.
In 10 games last season, Stewart made 35 tackles, of which 28 were solo. He also deflected two passes and played a lot on special teams. Stewart did miss multiple games with a slight knee injury.
Stewart entered his third season hoping for improved health. Leg injuries sidelined him for parts of the past two campaigns.
“I’m healthy and ready to rock and roll,” Stewart told the Sun Gazette earlier this summer “I know my role on the team, and the coaches know what I can do. My goal is to have my best season.”
