The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Tuesday it had waived Hylton graduate Silas Dzansi.
NFL teams had until 4 p.m. Tuesday to reduce their initial regular-season rosters to 53.
The NFL allows for 16 players on each team's practice squad. Teams can form their practice squads Wednesday.
The Bucs signed Dzansi out of Virginia Tech.
The Bucs invested heavily in the offensive tackle. Although he was an undrafted rookie free agent, Tampa Bay gave him a $35,000 signing bonus and a guaranteed $100,000 of his base salary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.