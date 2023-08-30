The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed Hylton graduate Silas Dzansi to their practice squad.

The Buccaneers announced Tuesday they had released Dzansi to get their initial regular-season roster down to 53 by the 4 p.m. deadline. Then starting at noon Wednesday, NFL teams could then sign a maximum of 16 players to their practice squad.

The Bucs signed Dzansi out of Virginia Tech.

The Bucs invested heavily in the offensive tackle. Although he was an undrafted rookie free agent, Tampa Bay gave him a $35,000 signing bonus and a guaranteed $100,000 of his base salary.