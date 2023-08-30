The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed Hylton graduate Silas Dzansi to their practice squad.
The Buccaneers announced Tuesday they had released Dzansi to get their initial regular-season roster down to 53 by the 4 p.m. deadline. Then starting at noon Wednesday, NFL teams could then sign a maximum of 16 players to their practice squad.
The New England Patriots have signed Forest Park graduate Thyrick Pitts Jr. to their practice squad.
The Bucs signed Dzansi out of Virginia Tech.
The Bucs invested heavily in the offensive tackle. Although he was an undrafted rookie free agent, Tampa Bay gave him a $35,000 signing bonus and a guaranteed $100,000 of his base salary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.