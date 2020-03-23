Team Phoenix won the Arlington County 12th-grade Division I recreation basketball championship, defeating the Splash Brothers in the title game.
Team Phoenix, which had finished second multiple times at lower age levels, won the title game behind solid play by the entire team and clutch free throws down the stretch by Gavin Middleton.
“Phoenix finally pulled out a tournament championship win,” coach Jonathan deButts said. “This is our final year and what a fun time we’ve all had together these many years.”
The other players were Charlie Blake, Eli Waldman, John Hodges, Eamon Schmidt, Luke Rubin, Dorin Kickbush, Joe Sport, Jacob Higgins and Paul Moeller. Michael Dettling was a coach.
Many of the players have been teammates since the third grade.
