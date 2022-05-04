The 17-under Team ProLook boys basketball team won the recent AAU Zero Gravity Inner Harbor Hoopsfest in Baltimore.
The team includes players from Wakefield, Washington-Liberty and Yorktown high schools. It is co-coached by head coaches Bobby Dobson of Washington-Liberty and Tony Bentley from Wakefield.
Team ProLook finished 4-0 in the competition.
Seth Langford is the lone player from Wakefield. From Washington-Liberty are Brian Weiser, James McIntyre and Elijah Hughes. From Yorktown are Jackson Bardash, Ben Coulam and Liam Vitters.
Other players are from Robinson, South County and West Springfield high schools.
Bentley and Dobson used to coach the same team years ago, when Bentley was an assistant coach under Dobson’s W-L squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.