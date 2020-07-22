What began as casual dugout chatter last summer eventually evolved into a lively and popular weekly sports podcast for a couple of Vienna baseball players.
Taped on Sundays, then edited and broadcast over Apple Podcasts and Spotify on Mondays, the roughly hour-long Moecast is produced and anchored by Madison High School graduate Chris Blake and Flint Hill School grad L.A. Rice. Each are members of this summer’s American Legion Vienna Post 180 baseball team.
The subject matter is primarily about all levels of baseball, but touches on other sports and various athletic-related topics as well. The baseball lovers have received numerous clicks and downloads per their 16 episodes.
The podcast, also found on YouTube, includes a colorful Moecast logo designed by Blake’s friend Sarah Petrowich.
“We are both huge baseball guys, and we love to talk about the sport,” said Blake, a Boston Red Sox fan.
Rice is a big Washington Nationals fan.
“I’d done a fun podcast on my own before,” Rice said. “So when we started talking about this, I was all for it. We both enjoy it so much.”
Blake and Rice played high-school baseball for Madison and Flint Hill, respectively. When they became better acquainted on the district and state-champion Post 180 team during the summer of 2019, they started talking about the podcast.”
“L.A. and I spent a lot of time together last summer because Vienna played so many games, and four times a week. That’s when the talk about the podcast started,” Blake said.
The quality, planning and preparation for the broadcast have improved over time. With the COVID-19 pandemic, each is at a separate location for the taping.
“I can say our first one was a disaster,” Blake said. “We were all over the place.”
Said Rice: “We are so passionate about this and we put a ton of time in. We have been much better prepared since that first one, and have prepared questions for guests. We always want to keep it interesting.”
The podcast does include guests, but not for each episode. Guests have been Nationals’ broadcaster Bob Carpenter; former Nationals infielder Zach Walters; former Washington Redskins player Rocky McIntosh; Madison head baseball coach Mark Gjormand; and Madison graduate, baseball Twitter expert and Dartmouth sportswriter Devan Fink.
“We have had a lot of great interviews,” Rice said.
A future guest will be Madison High baseball standout and University of Virginia recruit Colin Tuft. A future topic for the show will be a preview of the shortened 2020 American League Major League season.
“It’s pretty surreal. We never thought about getting guests on and talking sports with them,” Blake said.
The two had planned to talk a lot about high-school baseball this past spring, but then the season was canceled.
The plans are for the podcast to continue indefinitely, even when the two return to college this fall – Blake at the University of Missouri as a journalism major and Rice at James Madison University as a finance major.
Rice explained that after each podcast, Blake does a lot of the editing and Rice much of the social-media aspect.
Rice, an infielder and pitcher, is playing his third summer for Vienna 180, which has won consecutive district and state championships. Blake, a two-year team member, is on the squad but is recovering from pneumonia and might not play.
“Legion baseball made me fall in love with the game again,” Rice said.
That’s a topic he can discuss on the duo’s Moecast.
