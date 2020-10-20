High-school sports teams from the Sun Gazette coverage areas continue to participate in some optional and limited practice sessions on the public-school ranks, which are basically conditioning workouts with no balls or contact permitted at this point.
Teams from the fall, winter and spring campaigns take turns trading practice days at the various school venues so all get the chance to hold some type of workouts.
“We can’t do much, but it’s better than nothing,” Langley High School girls coach Bucky Morris said. “At least we can get everyone together for a short time, and that’s always a good thing. We are hoping we can eventually do more.”
The fall high-school sports season has been postponed until early spring of 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. No decision has been made whether any of those upcoming seasons will be held.
Workouts are expected to continue regularly until decisions are made otherwise.
STOIL FINISHES FOURTH: Langley High School sophomore runner Clayton Stoil, 15, recently placed fourth overall and first in his 14-to-19 male age group at the Deep Hollow 5K cross country race. The Great Falls resident’s time was 19:22. The winning time was 18:29.
The meet was held in Lynchburg on the Deep Hollow course.
In recent weeks, Stoil was selected as a youth Male Athlete of the Year by Virginia Amateur Sports, organizers of the annual summertime Virginia Commonwealth Games.
CHINN RANKED NO. 1: Langley High School senior golfer Kelly Chinn is the consensus No. 1-ranked junior player in the United States in three different polls. He is ranked first by Amateur Junior Golf Association/Rolex, Golfweek/Sagarin and by Junior Golf Scoreboard.
He is ranked No. 1 by a wide margin in all three polls.
Chinn likely will be selected as a first-team Rolex Junior All-American later this year and is a leading contender for Rolex National Player of the Year honors.
In recent weeks, Chinn has won multple AJGA tournaments, placed high in others, won another unlimited age-group event and played in the U.S. Amateur.
