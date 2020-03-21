There are only unknowns at this point, but various thoughts and hopes certainly exist and are circulating from local high-school coaches regarding what might occur if students return to classes and the high-school springtime sports season begins sometime in mid April or later.
One idea is only district or conference games would be played in a shortened regular season. Following would be some type of maybe an abbreviated playoff format for district, region and state tournaments.
The regular season for some teams could include three games a week, if enough umpires and referees can be secured.
If students don’t return to school until May, then the thinking is the spring sports season will be cancelled. Most school jurisdictions have been closed since March 13 because of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
With schools closed, teams are not allowed to hold practices, but many players are working out and trying to keep in shape and sharp on their own. Some are organizing pickup games or visiting softball and baseball batting cages.
“It would be great if we could get the season started,” Langley High girls softball coach Mike Sharkey said. “I know our players are excited to get going.”
McLean softball coach Maurice Tawil explained how hard his team worked during the offseason in an attempt to overcome the loss of nine key players from last year’s region semifinal squad.
“We did get started and we played well, looked good in our scrimmages and were excited to start. Then, everything was shut down,” Tawil said. “You feel real bad for the seniors if we can’t play this season.”
Five games against tough non-district opponents have already been cancelled for McLean along with five more during a spring-break trip to Myrtle Beach.
One such contest now off is an always popular Saturday-afternoon McLean vs. Bishop O’Connell matchup.
“Those were games that were going to make us better and we were looking forward to,” Tawil said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.