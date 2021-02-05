A number of local teams enter this week’s 6D North Region girls and boys basketball tournaments with winning streak, some more modest than others.
In the girls high-school tourney, the defending Marshall Statesmen enter play undefeated (12-0) and receive a first-round bye. The 2020 region runner-up Madison Warhawks are 11-1 and start the region on a two-game victory string.
Other local girls teams in the region are the Langley Saxons (7-5), who won three of their last four regular-season games; the McLean Highlanders (4-10, two-game winning streak); and the Oakton Cougars were 4-6. Oakton was scheduled to play Herndon in round one.
If McLean wins its first-round game against the Wakefield Warriors, the victory will be the 100th in head-coaching career for Jen Sobota.
In other first-round showdowns, Langley was scheduled to host Centreville, and Madison had a first-round bye, playing the Langley/Centreville winner in the quarterfinals.
In the boys region, the Marshall Statesmen (4-7) won one their two final regular-season games and were scheduled to host McLean (4-9) in the first round.
Marshall did not play for a two-week stretch during the regular season because of COVID-19 restrictions. When the Statesmen resumed play, head coach Jerry Lin said Marshall played better than it did before the delay, defeating Edison and Jefferson, losing by just two points to Falls Church, and by nine to Wakefield.
Edison was in first place in the National District at the time of Marshall’s win.
“We’re not really sure why, but we are playing well,” Lin said. “The players were very eager to get back start playing again.”
Marshall routed Jefferson, 55-25, in one of those victories, with Illias Hwang having eight points and four assists; Andrew Heiden had seven points, five rebounds and four assists; Matthew Lenert scored eight; Connor Scinto scored seven; Patrick Margiotta had four points, six rebounds and two blocks; and Gavin Bundy had four points, six boards, and two steals.
Marshall trailed at halftime and shot poorly throughout the game in losing its last regular-season contest to Justice, 53-41.
The Langley Saxons (7-6) won their final two boys games and four-of-their-last-five entering the region. They defeated Yorktown, 57-56, on a last-season three-pointer by Michael Hoeymans (15 points) to cap the regular-season. Jiaan Sehhat and Jonathan Reiss each scored 11 for Langley, Luke Watson had nine and Amr Areikat eight.
Langley was scheduled to play on the road in the first round against either the Oakton Cougars or Madison Warhawks.
Oakton entered the boys tournament with a 4-10 record, having lost its final two regular-season contests.
Madison (7-5) was scheduled to play either Langley or Herndon in a first-round region game. The Warhawks had a final regular-season game against Westfield on Feb. 5.
