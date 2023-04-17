The Ted Phoenix Regatta was the Virginia Scholastic Rowing Association’s (VASRA) 5th regatta of the local high school season. It took place on the Occoquan River race course at Sandy Run Regional Park on April 15, 2023. 212 boats from 34 schools participated, including visiting schools Bishop O’Connell (DC) and Saratoga Springs (NY).
Unfortunately, most of the small boats were unable to race. Their races were canceled due to afternoon storms that passed through the area.
The regatta honors the late Edward “Ted” Phoenix who was a longtime contributor to local high school rowing. He helped grow Potomac’s team in the early 80’s and eventually assumed different leadership roles within the Northern Virginia Scholastic Rowing Association (now VASRA). At the time of his death in 2004 he was on the Board of Directors for both the Scholastic Rowing Association of America and USRowing.
Notes:
- Finals positions were determined by order of finish in the heats.
- Schools enter events based on team size, equipment owned and age of their athletes.
- 4xs, 2xs and 1xs are sculling events (2 oars per rower).
- 8s and 4s are sweep events (1 oar per rower). These boats also have a coxswain (person who steers the boat and commands the rowers).
- Junior events are restricted to 11th graders and younger. Teams are not required to enter a varsity boat to enter these events.
- 2nd events are known as progression events. Teams must enter a varsity boat to enter a 2nd boat.
Girls Varsity 8 Final
1 Saratoga 05:19.6
2 Alexandria 05:25.0
3 McLean 05:26.7
4 Jefferson 05:30.6
5 Colgan 05:34.3
6 Robinson 05:34.9
Girls Varsity 8 Heat 1
1 Saratoga 05:15.5
2 Jefferson 05:25.5
3 Robinson 05:26.5
4 South County 05:28.7
5 Riverside 05:35.8
Girls Varsity 8 Heat 2
1 McLean 05:21.2
2 Alexandria 05:23.3
3 Colgan 05:25.0
4 Madison 05:29.0
5 Sidwell Friends 05:32.2
6 W. Potomac 06:01.6
Boys Varsity 8 Final
1 Saratoga 04:39.4
2 McLean 04:41.9
3 Madison 04:43.3
4 W. Springfield 04:45.5
5 South County 04:51.4
6 Alexandria 04:52.9
Boys Varsity 8 Heat 1
1 Saratoga 04:41.9
2 Madison 04:43.6
3 Colgan 04:45.9
4 Jefferson 04:59.4
5 W. Potomac 05:53.8
Boys Varsity 8 Heat 2
1 McLean 04:43.8
2 W. Springfield 04:50.7
3 Fairfax 05:01.0
4 Oakton 05:11.7
Boys Varsity 8 Heat 3
1 South County 04:48.2
2 Alexandria 04:50.5
3 Riverside 04:50.8
4 Woodbridge 05:06.6
Girls 2nd 8 Final
1 Alexandria 05:36.2
2 McLean 05:45.7
3 Colgan 05:46.0
4 Robinson 05:58.0
5 W. Potomac 06:00.7
Girls 2nd 8 Heat 1
1 Alexandria 05:28.4
2 Robinson 05:51.8
3 Jefferson 06:18.1
Girls 2nd 8 Heat 2
1 McLean 05:36.4
2 Colgan 05:47.6
3 W. Potomac 05:57.4
4 Sidwell Friends 06:05.3
Boys 2nd 8 Final
1 Madison 04:53.3
2 Saratoga 04:54.6
3 Alexandria 04:54.8
4 W. Springfield 05:00.0
5 McLean 05:00.2
6 Jefferson 05:05.3
Boys 2nd 8 Heat 1
1 Alexandria 04:57.0
2 W. Springfield 05:04.7
3 Jefferson 05:07.1
4 Oakton 05:17.8
5 Woodbridge 05:19.7
Boys 2nd 8 Heat 2
1 Saratoga 04:50.0
2 McLean 04:51.3
3 Madison 04:52.9
4 Riverside 05:16.6
5 Colgan 05:23.8
Girls Junior 8
1 South County 05:36.2
2 Riverside 05:43.5
3 Fairfax 05:44.3
4 Madison 05:53.0
Boys Junior 8
1 W. Springfield 04:57.3
2 Stone Bridge 04:59.9
3 Robinson 05:04.3
4 Briar Woods 05:11.0
Girls Varsity 4 Heat 1
1 Oakton 05:57.0
2 O'Connell 05:59.0
3 L. Braddock 06:01.1
4 Battlefield 06:12.9
5 Briar Woods 06:27.5
Girls Varsity 4 Heat 2
1 W. Springfield 05:57.3
2 Episcopal 06:03.4
3 Woodbridge 06:03.9
4 Forest Park 06:17.1
5 Sidwell Friends 06:28.1
Boys Varsity 4 Heat 1
1 Robinson 05:24.1
2 Broad Run 05:25.9
3 Independence 05:44.3
4 W. Springfield 05:59.3
5 Briar Woods 05:59.9
Boys Varsity 4 Heat 2
1 Oakton 05:18.0
2 W. Potomac 05:23.0
3 South County 05:27.7
4 Forest Park 05:29.0
5 Battlefield 05:43.6
Girls 2nd 4 Heat 1
1 Forest Park 06:18.9
2 Battlefield 06:35.1
3 Episcopal 06:44.8
Girls 2nd 4 Heat 2
1 Oakton 06:07.3
2 Woodbridge 06:24.0
3 W. Springfield 06:41.8
Boys Junior 4 Heat 1
1 O'Connell 05:47.0
2 L. Braddock 05:53.1
3 Fairfax 06:12.7
4 Briar Woods 06:53.9
5 Osbourn Park 07:12.4
Boys Junior 4 Heat 2
1 Stone Bridge 06:01.7
2 Broad Run 06:05.1
3 South County 06:17.5
4 Forest Park 06:22.7
Remaining races were canceled due to storms.
