It is an intrepid crew for sure that regularly swims in all kinds of outdoor conditions – cold, rain, wind, dark and the early mornings – this time of the year.
They are the adult Masters swimmers throughout Northern Virginia. The group rents pool time, often each day for a few hours, from various outdoor neighborhood pools that are open during the spring and summer. Sometimes the swimmers start as early as 5 a.m.
When most pools close over Labor Day Weekend, the Masters continue swimming at those pools, sometimes renting time through September.
During September, the temperatures can cool a good bit, as has been the case in recent days. But that doesn’t stop the Masters.
One recent morning, many Masters filled the lanes of such a pool and were swimming away despite the chilly 48-degree outdoor temperature. That neighborhood pool, and those swimmers who were not wearing wetsuits, are regularly seen from the back second-floor window of home owners Wendy and Karl Kunc, who live in Northern Virgina.
Wendy snapped a photo of those swimming in the water on that 48-degree morning, and added a comment.
“I could hear them [swimmers] churning through the water like Beluga whales from inside [our house],” Wendy said.
A few days earlier, on another cold morning, and also raining and windy, at the same pool, the swimmers went about the routines. They didn’t stop or hesitate because of the nasty weather.
Actually, Masters swimmers prefer colder water. They often complain, during summer’s hottest days, that the water they swim in at those pools becomes too warm for their liking.
The Masters probably would swim through the winter at outdoor pools if such a situation could be arranged and the water didn’t freeze over.
