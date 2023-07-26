Tey Barbour announced Wednesday his commitment to Harvard University for men's basketball.

The last time a boys basketball player signed directly with a Division I program out of a Prince William County high school was in 2017 when Potomac’s Nana Opoku and Freedom-Woodbridge’s James West IV went to Mount St. Mary’s.

Barbour is a rising senior at Patriot High School after transferring there from Osbourn.

In three seasons at Osbourn, Barbour totaled 1,089 career points.

The 6-foot-4 forward had scholarship offers from Harvard, American, George Washington, Mount St. Mary’s, Old Dominion, Towson, Bryant, George Mason, UMass-Lowell and the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

Last season, Barbour finished as the second-leading scorer in Prince William County, averaging 24.6 points a game in earning first-team, all-Cedar Run District and all-Class 6 Region B honors for the second straight season.

The Crimson are led by head coach Tommy Amaker. In 16 seasons at the helm, Amaker has guided Harvard to four NCAA Tournament appearances and seven 20-win seasons. Amaker is the all-time winningest coach with the Crimson.

Osbourn's Tey Barbour is on point as a basketball player and as a person Tey Barbour stood on the baseline with the basketball in his hands and waited for the signal.