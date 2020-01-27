What to do with those substantial collections of old and no longer used sports equipment?
Many possess all kinds of so many such articles that are gathered in various places in their homes.
Much of the stuff is often out of date anyhow, or not up to proper standards. Those might be old baseball bats (wooden or aluminum) and baseballs and softballs, batting helmets, tennis rackets, a football with a slow leak or torn threads, decades-old golf balls, and even golf clubs, bags and carts.
(Also, where do all of those Frisbees come from?)
The equipment is often gathered – usually not very neatly – in basements, garages, some shed or old trunk, under a bed, stacked in a spare room, collected on a porch or balcony, under a deck, in a stairwell, inside the trunk of a car or in the bed of a pickup, or cluttered about on shelves and the floor in some closet.
The old stuff, which sometimes is passed down through families, usually does not make it into attics until maybe years later. That’s because, for no other reason, the owners still can’t emotionally toss out the supplies, but finally want it all out of sight.
The best way to discard those collections is to donate, or give them away to those youngsters still involved in sports. Then again, unfortunately, many often don’t want – or aren’t allowed to use – the old outdated stuff.
So should the old sports paraphernalia be thrown away? Many have trouble doing that, considering the memories and all.
So the old sports junk continues to be kept around until it absolutely must go, like maybe when a home is sold and cleaned out. Then some of the junk is finally, and sadly, thrown into the trash.
Never thrown away is that old baseball glove and favorite ball cap and putter, of course. Those precious items go to the grave.
