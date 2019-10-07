In today’s world, there are so many ways to communicate, at times the question can become which is the best way to try and track someone down and make contact. Is it by cell phone, land line, e-mail, a text, by Facebook or Twitter? Does a fax still exist?
Whatever method is used, sometimes the wonder is, did the party the message was intended for actually receive the contact, with all of the many avenues of communications to check these days. Maybe a text was sent, but the receiving party was only checking e-mails, or the other way around.
How often does one person check all of that stuff, anyway? It has been learned that leaving phone messages is maybe the worst way to make contact now, with texts or e-mails often found the most efficient.
In the world of newspapers and sportswriting, messages are left all the time, and by all of the various means. But messages are not always immediately received or returned. Again, the biggest challenge now can be which is the best way to make contact with a specific person. Some receive and respond to messages quicker by e-mail, others by text.
Then the questions can be, did those texts or e-mails not go through for whatever reason, which at times does indeed happen. Basically, it’s finding out how each party prefers to be contacted, and at which number – there are some with multiple cell phones – then trying to remember. These days, maybe a list needs to be kept just for that purpose.
Then there are still the few who don’t own or use a cell phone, or e-mail much. That’s fine and kind of refreshing, really. So for those, the old-fashioned home land line remains their mode of communicating.
It was sure so much simpler back in the day when leaving phone messages were the only way to make contact.
Today’s challenges of communicating, and by whichever means, continue to be ongoing.
