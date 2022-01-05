With many high-school basketball games now live streamed in some manner, the contests don’t have to be attended in person to watch. Heck, they can be viewed on a cell phone from pretty much anywhere.
Sometimes it’s possible to watch two games on a phone or computer screen (the bigger the screen the better) at once, like a split-T.V. thing. But watching and trying to take notes on a couple of contests simultaneously is a challenge. It’s easy to mix up the scores and details if not careful.
It’s also possible to miss information, like when players score at the same time in the different games.
If the scoreboard is not working on a particular stream (and that happens often), then the challenge becomes much more difficult. Sometimes it’s possible to see the gymnasium scoreboard in the background.
There also have been times when livestreams are cut off before a contest ends. That’s because the broadcasts are on a timer, and some administrator didn’t allow enough time. That should never happen. Why not always add an extra hour or two?
Then, of course, there are always other technical difficulties that can end a stream prematurely.
Streamed games most often don’t have announcers, or at least ones that can be clearly heard. So there is no help in that regard when trying to keep track of the action; for example, hoping to hear the name of the player who scored a basket.
The idea of watching multiple streams at once is to provide more coverage for the teams and players. The same occurred on rare occasions during the high-school football season during the fall.
The idea can work well if all goes well and there aren’t issues with the streams. But overall, seeing and taking notes on games in person inside of a gymnasium is so much more informative, and certainly easier to track.
