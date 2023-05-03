Eight NFL teams wanted to sign Thyrick Pitts Jr. as an undrafted rookie free agent. But no one showed more interest than the Chicago Bears.
The Bears were the first team to reach out to Pitts during the last day of the draft. They contacted him in the sixth round to say that if he went undrafted they would love for him to join their organization.
Pitts felt the same way. He agreed to terms with the Bears about five minutes after the draft finished. In addition to talking with the area Chicago scout, Pitts also spoke with Bears' wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert,
Pitts chose the Bears over the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots.
Pitts said Chicago’s zone-read scheme with quarterback Justin Fields was similar to what he played in at Delaware. Pitts also said the Bears like big-body receivers who can jump. And that Chicago likes play-action and taking shots down the field.
The 6-foot-3 Pitts was a three-time all-Colonial Athletic Association selection at Delaware. In 2022, he caught a career-high 57 passes for 631 yards and a team-high 10 touchdowns.
The Bears, like other NFL teams, showed more interest in Pitts after his pro day at Delaware on March 22. Pitts said his biggest question mark was his speed. But he ran a 4.37 in the 40 to quiet those concerns.
“That was the last box I needed to check,” Pitts said.
