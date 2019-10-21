Sports results never stop coming, with the Sun Gazette constantly keeping up with local scores and outcomes from games and events, tracking them down in whatever manner possible.
The coverage never stops.
Following is a capsule of some of those recent local outcomes, mainly high-school sports, the Sun Gazette covered or tracked down.
* At the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state golf tournament, the Langley Saxons won the team title and Yorktown High freshman Benjamin Newfield captured the individual crown by carding a 4-under-par 68.
* In high-school football action Oct. 11, the Yorktown Patriots earned another shutout with a 42-0 road triumph over the McLean Highlanders in a night game. Also that evening, the Washington-Lee Generals, just a one-win team in 2018, evened their record at 3-3 with a road rout over the Herndon Hornets.
In an earlier afternoon contest, the host Potomac School Panthers defeated Maret for a big conference win in a contest that finished in near darkness on the unlighted field.
* In cross country, Yorktown’s Albert Velikonja continued his strong season by winning the boys varsity A race at the Glory Days Grill Invitational at Run Regional Park. Prior to that competition, the Bishop O’Connell High girls and boys teams won the annual Arlington County championship meets at Bluemont Park.
* In girls volleyball, the Langley High team defeated Washington-Liberty for a second time this season to take a big lead in the Liberty District standings. Also, the perennial state power and top-ranked Flint Hill Huskies lost for the first time this fall, playing in a tournament in New Jersey.
* In girls field hockey, the first-place Langley Saxons continued rolling with two more shutout victories in Liberty District action.
Those were a few of the results.
